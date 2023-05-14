NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department is investigating after one person was injured during a shooting Sunday morning.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the area of Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue for reports of a shooting.

NPPD said one person was flown to the hospital following the shooting.

“We are hopeful the individual will survive the injury sustained,” authorities said in a press release.

The police department said officers were able to locate two individuals who were allegedly involved in the shooting at the 7-Eleven located on Toledo Blade Boulevard in the Publix shopping center plaza.

At this time, NPPD said they believe everyone involved in the shooting is “familiar with each other” and there is no threat to the community.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are working to piece together what happened and who is responsible,” NPPD said.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.