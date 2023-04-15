SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County deputies said they are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized early Saturday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on 17th Street in Sarasota at 4:54 a.m.

According to deputies, the victim is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and deputies do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

If you know anything related to the shooting, call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900. You can also call Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or leave an online tip at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.