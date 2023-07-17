SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Way.

According to the release, there was one victim who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of this report, officers have not made an arrest in the shooting, but they believe there is no danger to the public.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-236-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS. You can also visit the Sarasota Crime Stoppers website.