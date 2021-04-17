1 hospitalized after small plane makes emergency landing in Venice country club pond

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has been hospitalized after deputies say a small plane crashed into a country club pond in Venice.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane made an emergency landing around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, after having engine problems, in a pond at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, located at 499 Derbyshire Drive.

Deputies say two people were on board the plane. One person has been taken to a local hospital for observation.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for updates.

