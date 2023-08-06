SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is hospitalized after two boats collided in Little Sarasota Bay around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Two boats, carrying two occupants each, were involved in the collision, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Emergency crews said the boaters were operating on plane when the accident occurred, injuring one person.

The 27-year-old woman who was injured was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.