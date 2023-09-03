SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials have detained one person after multiple brush fires broke out from Venice Beach to Caspersen Beach and Lake Venice Golf Club.

One of the fires occurred at the Venetian Waterway Park Trail near MarineMax.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside the county fire department, Venice Police Department, and the Florida Forest Service to contain the fires.

It is believed the fires may have been set intentionally.

A helicopter surveyed the area for final checks to ensure the fires were contained.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 941-861-5800 or 911.