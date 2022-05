SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that a single-vehicle wreck killed a person Sunday morning.

The wreck happened on University Parkway at Whitfield Avenue at 4 a.m.

One person was reported dead, according to deputies. The circumstances leading up to the crash have not been released.

Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of University Parkway are closed as of this report.