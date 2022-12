TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Monday night, authorities said.

The crash happened in the area of South Tamiami Trail and Bay Acres Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

There is no word on what led to the wreck or how many people were involved.

Part of the Tamiami Trail was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.