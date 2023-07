SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and another sustained “serious” injuries Friday evening in a rollover crash on I-75 near Sarasota, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. near mile-marker 211, deputies said.

I-75 north is closed at Fruitville Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.