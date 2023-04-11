SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sarasota County early Tuesday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers with a fatal crash that happened at around 1:22 a.m. on Beneva Road, north of Webber Street at Beneva Terrace.

The sheriff’s office said one person was killed when the SUV struck a tree. There is no word yet on how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash or what caused it.

The southbound lanes of Beneva Road are closed in the area of the crash, which is near the Palms Golf Club at Forest Lakes.

