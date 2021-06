SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting at a Sarasota home left one person dead late Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said deputies that at about 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 4500 block of 47th Street and found a deceased male.

They added that it appeared to be an isolated incident, and the investigation was ongoing.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.