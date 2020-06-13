1 dead after hookah lounge shooting in Sarasota, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a hookah lounge early Saturday morning.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred at the Hookah Lounge off North Washington Street around 4 a.m. Deputies said one person died in the incident.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with tips regarding the shooting to call them at 941-861-4900.
