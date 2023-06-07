SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and another was injured Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a power pole near Siesta Key Beach, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. in the area of Beach Road and Midnight Pass Road, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle died and the passenger was injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

All lanes of Beach Road were closed at Siesta Key Beach until just before 7:30 a.m., deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.