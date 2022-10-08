SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was killed ad five others were injured after a driver crashed into a house in Sarasota Friday night, police said.

The Sarasota Police Department said officers were sent to Courtland Street at around 11:30 p.m. after learning of a vehicle crashing into a garage.

Witnesses told officers that there were six women inside the garage at the time of the crash.

Police said one woman was killed at the scene of the incident while five other women were hurt.

Three of the injured women needed to be taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for their injuries while the other two only suffered minor injuries, according to the department.

The driver, identified as Jorge Luis Williams Denis, 29, of Sarasota, was arrested and faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, no valid drivers license resulting in death, and three counts of no valid drivers license with serious bodily injury.

At this time, police do not know if drugs or the driver’s speed contributed to the deadly crash.