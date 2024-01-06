SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 29-year-old driver is dead after crashing with another vehicle on US-41 Friday night in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 6:20 p.m., the driver, and his 26-year-old passenger in a sedan, were at a stop sign at US-41 and Oak Street heading east.

FHP said as the man crossed through the southbound lanes of US-41, a 66-year-old man in a sport utility vehicle collided with the left side of the sedan.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger and other driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.