Sarasota County Schools taking action to avoid controversial videos in class

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Last fall, Sarasota County Schools came under fire after a controversial video was shown to high school seniors.

Parents and school board members were outraged, and now the school system is taking action.

Back in November, a counselor from the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center spent time with seniors at

Pine View School. She spoke about consent, undoubtedly an important subject, but some say the lesson was lost in the delivery.

The counselor showed a video from Planned Parenthood depicting graphic sexual encounters. It left parents and school administrators outraged.

“It was alarming that it was being shown in a classroom, it was also alarming that it wasn’t vetted ahead of time,” said school board member Eric Robinson.

In response, the school district has created the Health and Safety Curriculum Committee.

“We’re trying to make sure that we vet if you will, speakers and presenters that are going in front of our students,” said Suzanne Dubose with Sarasota County Schools.

Starting this year, guest speakers must fill out specialized forms and have their content pre-approved by the committee.

Teachers must also be present in the classroom while the speaker is present.

“Sometimes you can get the message across, achieve the educational moment without maybe something potentially controversial,” said Dubose.

Officials hope these policies will assuage parents and prevent uncomfortable situations in the future.