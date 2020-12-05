Sarasota boy, 16, killed in crash that seriously injured 3 other teens

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old Sarasota boy was killed in a crash that seriously injured three other teens Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old boy was driving east on University Parkway in Sarasota with three other male passengers — ages 16, 16, and 15.

The teens were approaching Blithe Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the road and crashed. Two rear passengers were ejected from the car during the crash, but it was the right front passenger that was killed.

The vehicle came to a rest at a property on University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch.

