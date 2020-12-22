Santa brings a winter’s chill across Florida on Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong cold front arrives in the Tampa Bay area about the same time Santa is delivering his presents Thursday night.

Rain chances increase to 60% Thursday evening, and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. The threat for severe weather is low, but some stronger wind gusts are possible. Once the front passes in the early morning hours of Christmas Day, much colder air arrives.

Even with clearing clouds, temperatures struggle to warm up at all with a strong wind from the north (pole?). Highs will only make it to the upper 50s, which is more than 10 degrees below average. Break out the Christmas sweaters and pour an extra cup of hot cocoa!

You may even want to built a fire to stay warm Christmas night. It drops into the mid to upper 30s across Tampa Bay. We stay cool and sunny on Saturday.

Tampa has not had a cold Christmas in quite awhile. Taking a look at Christmas past, most years we’ve been been in 70s and 80s in the afternoon.