Sandbag locations available in 3 local counties

TAMPA, (WFLA) – Sandbag filling sites will be available in Polk County, Highlands County and Pasco County in preparation for Tropical Storm Dorian.
In Polk County, sandbag filling sites will begin in the following locations starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367
Highlands County residents can pick up sandbags at 4344 George Blvd. in Sebring.
If you need sand, you can pick some up at the following locations:
- Avon Park at the intersection of CR-17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road.
- Sebring on South George Blvd. just north of the EOC.
- Lake Placid at the intersection of CR-621 and Highlands Lake Drive.
Sandbags will be available to New Port Richey residents at 6132 Pine Hill Road until Friday. You’re told to bring your own shovel.
If you need a sandbag you can pick some up at the Public Works Operations Center at 6132 Pine Hill Rd. You can get sand at 6420 Pine Hill Rd.
