Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus

Samuel L. Jackson's advice for the COVID-19 pandemic? 'Stay the f— at home'

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Samuel L. Jackson attends the “Shaft” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson has played many roles, but some of his most memorable are when he uses some, shall we say, aggressive language.

He’s using that reputation to get a point across to people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and borrowing from a popular children’s book, he’s telling people (by using all kinds of profanity) to “stay the f— at home.”

WARNING: While it’s bleeped out, there’s quite a bit of profanity in this video:

It’s a play off the book “Go the F— to Sleep” by Adam Mansbach, and Jackson narrated the audiobook, so this was a match made in heaven from the start.

Extreme profanity aside, Jackson wants to get his point across, and that’s for everyone to follow stay-at-home orders, wherever you are.

