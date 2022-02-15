Sam’s Club offering $8 memberships for a limited time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve been thinking about joining Sam’s Club for its free samples and bulk items, now might be the time.
The bulk retailer ran its first Super Bowl ad campaign on Sunday, which promised a membership price based on where the football was placed during the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of the game.
Now the retailer is offering $8 memberships to new members, which will be valid for one year. Customers will save $37 over the regular membership price of $45.
You’ll have to act fact if you want to take advantage of the offer. The deal is only good until Thursday, Feb. 17, and can only be redeemed in-store.
More information is available on Sam’s Club’s website.