Sam’s Club offering $8 memberships for a limited time

File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam’s Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H.. Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Club Health and Wellness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve been thinking about joining Sam’s Club for its free samples and bulk items, now might be the time.

The bulk retailer ran its first Super Bowl ad campaign on Sunday, which promised a membership price based on where the football was placed during the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of the game.

Now the retailer is offering $8 memberships to new members, which will be valid for one year. Customers will save $37 over the regular membership price of $45.

You’ll have to act fact if you want to take advantage of the offer. The deal is only good until Thursday, Feb. 17, and can only be redeemed in-store.

More information is available on Sam’s Club’s website.