Safety tips for scooters zooming around Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Electric scooters are taking over Tampa Bay but before you go zooming around its important to know the proper operations to stay safe.

One of the companies supplying scooters in the downtown Tampa area is called Lime.

That scooter organization is offering a free “First Ride” safety event in Tampa on Nov. 23 at the East Zack Street Parking Lot, 849E E Zack St.

First Ride is Lime’s signature training course for first-time and less-experienced scooter riders.

The free 60-minute course, administered by Lime safety instructors, teaches riders how to safely operate scooters, as well as best practices for proper riding and parking.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross saw a preview of the class Wednesday morning to get tips for WFLA News Channel 8 viewers.

Lime says First Ride classes improve familiarity with scooters so riders are confident and have a firm grasp before hitting the streets.

CLICK HERE to learn more about scooter safety from Lime.