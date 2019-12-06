How to stay safe while riding in an Uber alone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report.

There were 235 reports of rape.

That’s an average of four per week, an increase from 229 reports in 2017.

The review also includes 280 reports of attempted rape and 1,560 reports of groping in 2018.

There are precautions riders can take to help ensure a safe trip.

Wait for your ride in a safe place. Remain in an area that is well-lit, surrounded by other people for as long as possible before your ride shows up.

Follow the #WhatsMyName campaign and ask your driver to tell you your name. Your driver will know what your name is and your destination.

Verify the car and driver by matching the vehicle description and the driver’s profile picture in the app.

Use trip sharing features in the Lyft and Uber apps to share live updates about your trip with your friends. Let your driver know that you’re doing that.

Avoid riding alone.

Uber suggests it’s safest to sit in the back of the vehicle so there are two possible exits. Passenger side is best so you can keep an eye on the driver.

Don’t share personal information with your driver, communicate solely through the app. There is never a need to pay your driver directly.

Once your ride is over, be sure to give feedback. That lets future passengers know if something seems off with the driver.

Trust your gut! Don’t get in the car or cut the ride short if you don’t feel comfortable.

LATEST STORIES: