Ryan Callahan diagnosed with degenerative back disease

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced forward Ryan Callahan will be placed on long-term injury reserve with degenerative disc disease of the lumbar spine, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Callahan, 34, joined the Lightning in the 2013-14 season and has scored 132 points with the Bolts. The team will be placing Callahan on long-term injury reserve.