TAMPA (WFLA) – On a picture perfect day in Tampa Bay, or should we say Titletown, U.S.A., thousands of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans lined up along the Tampa Riverwalk for the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade.

“No other cities can top this parade, no other cities not at all,” said Damon Dominguez, holding a Buccaneers championship wrestling-style belt.