Ruptured gas line capped on Little Road in Pasco County

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: According to Pasco Fire Rescue, Clearwater Gas is on the scene and capped the leak. Little Road has been re-opened. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 

Evacuations are underway in Pasco County after a crew of workers hit a 2-inch gas line, causing it to rupture. 

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said Little Road is closed between State Road 54 and Mitchell Boulevard and the surrounding area has been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

