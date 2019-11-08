Runner attacked near Ollie’s Pond in Port Charlotte, deputies say

Live Now
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a runner was attacked while on her morning jog in Port Charlotte.

The alleged attack happened on York Avenue near Ollie’s pond around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the runner suffered minor injuries, but managed to get away from her attacker.

Investigators say a similar event may have happened at dusk two weeks ago.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area to contact detectives. They’re also looking for outside cameras that may have captured the moments before, during or after the attack.

Those with information should call Detective Cox in Major Crimes at 941-575-5361.

