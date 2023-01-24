TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s episode of Run For Fun With Leigh Spann we discuss the comparison traps that can take away the joy from running and exercise in general.

As people start running, it’s easy to look at others and see what they are doing and try to imitate it, but you should try to resist doing that. It can be a trap that leads to thinking you aren’t doing enough, and it can even lead to injuries.

Some of these comparison traps are looking at others’ distance or speed. Remember, everybody is different, and every person puts in different amounts of training. These result in different abilities at different times. It’s better to recognize where you are now and try to slowly improve on that without looking to others for comparison.

People can also fall into the trap of comparing their current selves to previous times. Perhaps at younger ages, you could run a certain pace or distance without much effort. This may not be what you can do right now. By making that comparison, you may get discouraged, but it’s important to remember that all exercise is helpful.

Finally, it’s far too easy these days with social media to compare bodies. That’s a trap that sets you up for body dysmorphia, depression, and eating disorders. Once again, try to stay out of this trap and be proud of the body that is working hard to run or walk distances. Be kind to yourself, and be sure to give your body the food and fuel it needs to do what you’re asking of it.

Don’t let these traps keep you from finding the fun in exercise and running.

