Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

RUN-CAST REPORT: Rainy and muggy conditions, so keep workout easy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For those still planning to run or bike on Memorial Day, the Run-cast Index is only a 3 today.

The biggest impact on your workout today will be the scattered downpours. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain and lightning. You certainly do not want to be outside if you can hear thunder. Otherwise, expect moderate showers and gusty winds at times.

Even though clouds and rain help hold highs down into the low 80s this afternoon, the humidity is still quite high. A dew point near 72 degrees means that sweat cannot evaporate off your skin to help cool you down while you’re exercising. Your body has to work harder even though it is not sunny or extremely hot.

Using the workout adjustment scale of Temperature + Dew Point, we calculate at least an 8% decrease in intensity today based on the high humidity.

Before, during and after your outdoor workout, be sure to hydrate with extra electrolytes like sports drinks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss