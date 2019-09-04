Royal Caribbean to donate $1 million and supplies for Dorian disaster relief

The Rhapsody of the Seas leave St Nazaire harbour, Brittany Tuesday April 22, 1997, to be delivered to Norway’s Royal Carribean Cruise Lines. The 280-meter long liner, built at the Atlantic Shipyard, will entertain its 2,400 passengers with discotheques, a casino, a commercial center and heal them with its hospital during cruises in the Carribeans. […]

TAMPA (WFLA) -Cruise line Royal Caribbean has launched relief effort to help those in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean announced Tuesday that will be committing $1 million to Dorian disaster relief, and ITM the company’s partner in the Holistica joint venture that is developing the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport, is also donating an additional $100,000, according to a press release.

“To make sure our donations go where they can do the most good, we are collaborating with the Bahamian government and our non-profit partner, the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), and a network of Bahamian charities and other local organizations, including the Bahamas Feeding Network,” the company said.

“We are loading all kinds of goods onto our ships— generators, water, cleaning supplies, clean sheets, towels, and more—for direct delivery to the Bahamas. The trained employee volunteers we call the GO Team are on their way to assist with relief efforts. And we’re taking special care of coworkers and their families who were affected by the storm.”

The company is also matching every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF.

If you would like to contribute visit their website.