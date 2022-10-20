TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Royal Caribbean International revealed the first look at its latest ship, “The Icon of the Seas,” on Thursday.

According to the company, the ship will arrive in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut and be the “first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation.”

There will be eight “neighborhoods” on the ship that will come alive during the day and at night, including five new adventures and three returning favorites.

The five new neighborhoods include:

Thrill Island – Royal Caribbean is set to bring the “largest water park at sea” to the Icon of the Seas. The waterpark will include six water slides, including a free-fall slide, as well as a family raft slide and more. There will also be an attraction the company calls part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride that will see travelers swing 154 feet above the ocean.

– Royal Caribbean is set to bring the “largest water park at sea” to the Icon of the Seas. The waterpark will include six water slides, including a free-fall slide, as well as a family raft slide and more. There will also be an attraction the company calls part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride that will see travelers swing 154 feet above the ocean. Chill Island – Four of the ship’s seven pools will be located in this neighborhood of the vessel. This area will be home to the cruise line’s first swim-up bar. There will also be an adult-only retreat, an infinity-edge pool and more.

– Four of the ship’s seven pools will be located in this neighborhood of the vessel. This area will be home to the cruise line’s first swim-up bar. There will also be an adult-only retreat, an infinity-edge pool and more. Surfside – Royal Caribbean describes this neighborhood as an area for young families, where kids can play and adults can relax. The area is home to a carousel and arcade in addition to a pool, as well as a social club for teenagers.

– Royal Caribbean describes this neighborhood as an area for young families, where kids can play and adults can relax. The area is home to a carousel and arcade in addition to a pool, as well as a social club for teenagers. The Hideaway – The cruise line said this neighborhood has the first suspended infinity pool at sea, surrounded by a sun terrace with whirlpools and a bar.

The cruise line said this neighborhood has the first suspended infinity pool at sea, surrounded by a sun terrace with whirlpools and a bar. AquaDome – This area transforms more than any other from day to night on the ship, according to Royal Caribbean. During the day, guests can take in ocean views and a waterfall as they eat and drink. At night, it becomes an area for a night out, complete with the cruise line’s aqua shows at the AquaTheater.

The Royal Promenade, Suite Neighborhood and Central Park round out the ship’s neighborhoods.

Icon of the Seas is the cruise line’s first ship with fuel cell technology, powered by liquified natural gas. Royal Caribbean said the ship is its most sustainable to date.

The ship will sail year-round on seven-night eastern and western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. Vacationers will also visit Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.

Vacationers can begin booking their trips on the Royal Caribbean website starting Oct. 25. More details about the Icon of the Seas will be revealed in the coming months.