Rowdies host ‘Yellow and Green Dream’ Camp

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It is a match made in heaven, right down to the team colors.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies have partnered with Norwich City FC of the English Premier League, a relationship designed to develop and share young talent.

The first “Yellow and Green Dream Camp” is a product of this partnership.

This camp has brought together former Rowdies’ player, Chad Burt, and Norwich City Legend, Grant Holt, to scout and develop these young players.

There is one major prize up for grabs: A trip to England

Two top athletes from camp, one boy and one girl, will be selected to head to Norwich, England to train with soccer professionals.

The Rowdies say their decision should take about a week or so.

A chance for a pair of athletes to live their “Yellow Green Dream” in hopes they better the soccer talent pool upon their return right here in Tampa.