Rowdies forward nominated for USL Championship player of the month

Swope Park Rangers defender Mark Segbers(43) and Tampa Bay Rowdies forward Sebastian Guenzatti(13) battle for the ball during a USL soccer game, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rowdies defeated the Rangers 1-0. (Kim Hukari/Image of Sport via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Rowdies forward Sebastian Guenzatti is nominated for the USL Championship Player of the Month for the month of July. Voting is open on the league website through 12:00 pm on Monday August 5th.

Guenzatti scored three goals on six shot attempts and assisted on a pair of goals in July as the Rowdies maintained their lead in the Eastern Conference.

The other nominees are: Corey Hertzog, Reno 1868 FC, Frank Lopez, San Antonio FC, Jared Stroud, New York Red Bulls II and Michael Seaton, Orange County SC.