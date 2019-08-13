Rondé Barber headed to Bucs Ring of Honor

CORRECTS TEAM TO TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS, INSTEAD OF NEW YORK GIANTS – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Ronde Barber announces Southern California’s Ronald Jones as the Buccaneers’ pick during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers legend Rondé Barber will be inducted into the Ring of Honor this fall.

Barber will become the 13th player to be enshrined into the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Bucs Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sept. 22.

Barber spent his entire 16-year career with the Buccaneers. He started in 215 consecutive games, amassing 47 interceptions, the most in the team’s history. Barber also recorded 14 non-offensive and 28 sacks, the most by any cornerback in NFL history.

Barber will join five of his teammates, Mike Alstott, Derrick Brooks, Jon Gruden, John Lynch and Warren Sapp, in the Ring of Honor.