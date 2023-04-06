“This movie plays out like a thriller,” Roma Downey tells us about her latest project, On a Wing and a Prayer. With Downey as producer and big-name stars, including Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham, the film tells the true story of a family who had to figure out how to land a plane for themselves after their pilot died mid-flight. Besides action and suspense, faith plays a huge role in the story– a recurring theme throughout Downey’s career. Best known for her role in the 90’s series Touched by an Angel, Downey says her husband recently joked, “Is there always wings in everything you do?”

On a Wing and a Prayer premieres April 7 on Prime Video.