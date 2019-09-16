Rod Stewart announces 3-year secret battle with prostate cancer

ENGLAND (WFLA/CNN) — Rock star Rod Stewart announced he has been battling prostate cancer for the past three years. But the British music legend says he is all clear now.

Stewart went public with his 2016 cancer diagnosis at a fundraising event for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation charity in Surrey, England, Saturday night.

The 74-year-old father of eight shared the news with the crowd saying “No one knows this.”

He also encouraged other men to get their prostates checked regularly to increase their chances of surviving the cancer.

Stewart said he caught it early.

Prostate cancer is more likely to affect men over 50 but can be diagnosed in younger people too.

The World Health Organization says it’s the fourth most commonly diagnosed type of cancer worldwide.