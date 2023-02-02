Related video above: Bucs fans reflect on final chapter of Tom Brady’s legendary career

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he was retiring “for good,” but will the 23-year veteran actually retire as a Buc?

After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, fans were shocked when Brady announced he was going to join the Buccaneers as their starting quarterback.

It was evident that Patriots fans and the state missed the star QB and even became hopeful that he could return to the red and blue and end his NFL career at the same place it started.

Now, just a day after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed that he was open to signing Brady to a one-day contract so he could retire in New England.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday morning, Kraft said that he’d sign Brady as soon as he could.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” said Kraft. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot…We’ll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot, and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

“He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he’s a beloved figure and he’s earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we’ve had some great ones,” Kraft continued.

Brady announced his retirement in a short video that played off his original retirement that came exactly one year ago. His brief retirement only lasted about six weeks before he decided to return to Tampa Bay for another go at a Super Bowl ring.

But this time, Brady insisted he was done for real, which led NFL players and fans to flood social media with messages of support, including a video released by Robert Kraft and a statement from Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady left New England following the 2019 season. During his time in Foxborough, he helped lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.

“Tommy, I’m always here for you, you are part of our family,” said Kraft in a closing message to his former quarterback. “I just love the guy so much and there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for him and I think he can do a lot of good things for America and reach out to a lot of people. Thank you for the time you gave us and everyone here in the New England region loves you and respects you and wants happiness for you in your life.”

Even if Brady decides to be done and retires a Buccaneer, he won’t be stepping away from the game completely.

Last year, Brady and Fox Sports reached a 10-year, $375 million agreement for him to join the team as their lead analyst immediately following his playing career in Tampa Bay.