Bucs Rob Gronkowski’s 4 things he loves about Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Rob Gronkowski might be the most popular professional football player in America, largely because of his dynamic personality. And now Gronk is a Tampa resident.

When he landed in Tampa Bay, courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we couldn’t wait to see what Gronk would do. Not only on the football field but everywhere, all the time.

WFLA anchor Stacie Schaible recently nabbed an exclusive interview with Gronk who says he is loving everything Tampa has to offer.

“Oh, I love Tampa. Oh yeah, I love Tampa, just the whole atmosphere overall. The weather. The water. The beaches. The city,” he said.

The tight end signed a one-year deal to remain with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in 2021.

