Road Rants: 58th St and 30th Ave, St. Petersburg

Do you stop on the bridge, or not? Let's set thing straight.

Today’s Road Rants suggestion comes from Beverly in St. Petersburg.

She says she’s been befuddled by the intersection of 58th Street North and 30th Avenue for years. And, apparently, she’s not the only one.

58th Street northbound and southbound are separated by a small bridge over a canal. The bridge is part of 30th Avenue.

In years past, drivers were able to go on the bridge, but that caused traffic to back up into 58th street.

In 2013, the city of st. Pete installed new traffic signals and removed the white “stop here” line on the bridge.

Two years later, transportation managers realized drivers were confused about who the signals were for. So, two sets of signals were lowered, to make it more obvious to drivers that they can – or can not – make the turn.

Yet, Eagle8 HD captured plenty of drivers doing just that. To clear things up: do not stop on the bridge, and pay attention to the traffic signals.

Meanwhile, I’m going to suggest to the City of St. Petersburg that a “Do Not Stop On Bridge” sign might be a good idea!

Send your traffic questions or concerns to me at mcensullo@wfla.com or on Facebook @WFLAMeredyth. I look forward to hearing from you, and answering your Road Rants!