Road Ranger recovering following fiery multi-vehicle crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Road Ranger is recovering after getting hit while on the way to help other motorists. That’s prompting his fellow Road Rangers, the people who make a living saving stranded and broken down drivers, to issue a stern warning:

Drivers need to pay attention!

For Sergio Carrera, a day on the job for him is a bad day on the road for many of us.

“Not only did I change her tire and give her gas, I actually sat there 15-20 minutes listening to her tell me everything that happened in her day,” says Carrera.

Part of the Road Rangers corp Carerra travels the highways looking for distress, but like all heroes, his job is not without danger.

Sunday night Road Ranger Adam Lopez pulled over to help a couple out of gas on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

A car swerved onto the shoulder and hit Lopez’s emergency vehicle and the couple’s car in front of him; both of those vehicles caught fire and backed traffic up as firefighters and paramedics responded.

“It freaked me out because I had just seen him an hour and a half earlier. The first thing that came to my mind was my friend who was killed on the Howard Franklin Bridge,” says Carrera about another friend that died while on the job.

These Road Rangers plead with people to pay attention to their surroundings and respect the move over law.

“Like I say those three seconds, four seconds that you don’t slow down for that trooper, that road ranger, that paramedic, or for that tow truck driver, it’s a few seconds that either destroys your life or many lives,” says Carrera.

As for Adam Lopez, the Road Ranger hurt in the weekend crash, is back home recovering. He has a broken jaw and it may be a month before he’s fully recovered.