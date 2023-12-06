RIVERVIEW, Fla (WFLA) – Billie Richert had just finished volunteering as a holiday bell ringer for the Salvation Army when she was attacked.

It happened in the parking lot of the Publix on Boyette Road Monday afternoon. The Hillsborough County Sherrif’s Office says 42-year-old suspect Robert Moore attacked the 65-year-old woman in an attempt to steal her car.

“I said, get off of me, leave me alone, go away,” Richert said.

Richert tells 8 On Your Side she tried to fight back.

“He jerked my hand, grabbed the keys, I went down on the concrete, and I screamed for help,” she recalled.

The victim’s cries for help were heard by a Good Samaritan placing groceries in his vehicle. The man, who requested not to be identified, shared he wasn’t going to let the suspect take off.

“I just kicked off my flip flops and ran at him full speed, and I got a hold of him and ended that attack,” he said.

Richert fears had the good man not heard her cry for help, the story would have had a different ending.

“I am so thankful, you can’t imagine the fear that I had in me, he was just so special,” she said.

HCSO says the suspect was taken to jail and charged with robbery by snatching, battery and battery on a person over 65.