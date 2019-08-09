Riverview couple sick of buzz in Frontier landline

RIVERIVEW, Fla (WFLA) – Jim Marra runs a business out of his home in Riverview. He relies on a landline from Frontier because his cell phone is not reliable.

“The cell phone is always dropping calls,” Marra said. “We need our land line, but it’s not reliable either.”

Not reliable is an understatement. For years, the landline has had an annoying buzz in it, and sometimes it doesn’t even ring when someone calls.

“I’ve had people actually come out there, really irritated,drive down my driveway and say, “I’ve been trying to reach, why aren’t you answering your phone?’ My phone doesn’t ring,” Marra said.

As for his business, customers get frustrated.

“They’ll give up,” Marra said. “They’ll say, ‘I can’t listen to you. I can’t talk to you like that. I can’t help it. And I don’t know how much business I’ve lost over the years.”

Marra and his wife have complained for years, and Frontier has made dozens of visits to the home. They try to fix the lines, but the buzz always comes back.

“It is the fact that they have the old lines,” Marra said. “They won’t update them.”

Frontier Spokesman Bob Elek tells Better Call Behnken that because these are old, aerial copper phone lines, it may take a while to fix. But the company vowed to come out quickly and evaluate the problem and get started on repairs.

“They’ll work as long as they have to to get this fixed,” Elek said.