Riverview couple gets airfare refund after years of waiting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After nearly two years of waiting on an airfare refund they thought would never come, a Riverview couple finally has their money back. That’s after they turned this situation over to Better Call Behnken.

After years of begging for a refund on airfare, Yael Eylat-Tanaka says the money was quietly refunded to her credit card.

But that’s OK. A refund of her more than $1,500 was exactly what she had turned to Better Call Behnken for help getting.

Tanaka and her husband were supposed to travel overseas in May 2020, but when the pandemic hit, the trip was canceled.

She booked and paid online through CheapAir.com and was promised a refund nearly a year ago every time she checked, she was told two more weeks.

Well, 8 On Your Side tracked down the CEO of CheapAir.com who said over the phone that his company never actually had the money, and the refund was supposed to come from Tap Air Portugal.

He promised to have his staff keep pressing that company to fork over the money, and Tanaka’s refund indicates he was successful.