Rihanna confirms she declined Super Bowl 2019 for Kaepernick

(CNN) — Rihanna has confirmed rumors that she declined an offer to perform at Superbowl 2019 to support former NFL star turned activist Colin Kaepernick.

The singer, who was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, told Vogue in an interview that she “just couldn’t be a sell-out” by performing in the half-time show.

Instead, Maroon Five took the stage.

Rihanna also said there are NFL practices that she doesn’t agree with.

Kaepernick, an ex-49ers quarterback, made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

The NFL later ruled that players can’t kneel on the field and should either stand or wait in the locker room.