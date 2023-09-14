TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Oliver Anthony, the singer who went viral for his hit country song “Rich Men North of Richmond” canceled a performance in Knoxville after learning the price of his tickets were going for over $90.

Anthony was scheduled to play at the Cotton Eyed Joe, a bar in west Knoxville, on Sep. 27. General admission tickets for the show went for $99 and a meet-and-greet was available for $200.

“Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket,” Anthony told fans on Facebook. “I told [the bar] I don’t want to do anything that’s more than $40 a ticket, ideally no more than $25 apiece. These are supposed to be affordable shows.”

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the bar claimed they set the prices higher to “break even and bring our customers a show we thought would be fun.” The bar also claimed they agreed to pay Anthony $120,000 for a 60-minute show.

“I wanted to clarify. The most I’ve ever made on a show is $35,000. We’ve done two shows in NC that were completely free, and have another free show scheduled September 23rd in Kentucky for a cancer benefit.”

Despite the confusion, Anthony took responsibility for the blunder.

“All the fault ultimately is with me,” he said. “I should have been more thoroughly involved in the booking, and I should probably consider using a professional consultant in this area. There’s no reason why tickets should have went up for sale before a contract was signed.”

Fortunately for fans caught in the stir, Anthony said he found several other venues in the Knoxville area that can accommodate more people, and of course, keep admission at $25.

“We will still be having a good time in Knoxville soon.”