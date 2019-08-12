Reward offered for information on death of man found in Zephyrhills pond

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of Carlos Saint Louis.

On Feb. 19, Louis’ body was found in a pond in the woods behind the Home Depot on Eiland Boulevard in Zephyrhills. He was last seen in Hillsborough County by family on Feb. 2, according to deputies.

Investigators later learned Louis was seen getting into a black Chevrolet Suburban at a Wawa on Colonial Drive West in Winter Garden. The vehicle was driven by a black male who was wearing scrubs, according to deputies.

Deputies said Louis left his Chevrolet Sonic at the gas station. The car was later recovered by law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in his death. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

