Retirement community gathers to sing ‘God Bless America’ from balconies

News
Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WJW) — Residents at a senior living community in Tuckahoe, Virginia, joined from their balconies, windows and socially distanced around campus Friday to sing “God Bless America” together.

According to the retirement community, this was an attempt to show support for one another while self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Approximately 100 residents took part in the event. Organizers say some even displayed American flags to show their patriotism.

Residents got the idea for the sing-along after seeing footage of people in Italy singing from their balconies while they were forced to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota County administrator explains why no 'safer at home' order enacted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County administrator explains why no 'safer at home' order enacted"

Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak"

Murder for hire plot involving Big Cat Rescue CEO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder for hire plot involving Big Cat Rescue CEO"

Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus"

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic"

Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students"

Monday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Forecast"

Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete"

Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete"

Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines"

City of Tampa lights up red, white, blue to spark unity during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa lights up red, white, blue to spark unity during COVID-19 pandemic"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss