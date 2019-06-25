Results: Electrician company reverses $1,000 charge for four smoke alarms for 89-year-old woman

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Our Better Call Behnken report about Dorothy Ahlquist’s more than $1,000 bill for the installation of four smoke detectors had viewers fired up enough to sound an alarm at Sarasota-based Bolt Electric.

“People you don’t even know were On Your Side, so to speak,” Dorothy said.

The attention worked. The company has reversed its big bill to zero.

This all started when a Bolt technician told her she needed four new detectors. She says she thought the estimate was $249, but the final bill was $1,010. Her daughter, Karen, looked up the model number and found the alarms selling for as little as $8 bucks.

They knew they’d Better Call Behnken. I called the company, and was hung up on.

But things have changed. Company owner Patrick Thomas is back from vacation and calls the charge…and the threat of lien an error.

He sent this statement: