Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: June 10 to June 15

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted June 10 to June 15.
Village Pizza at 4070 Deltona Blvd. in Spring Hill, 25 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: ricotta 45°F, penne 45°F, breaded Chicken 45°F, garlic in oil 44°F, pizza sauce 44°F, sausage 44°F and dough 45°F.
- Single-use gloves were not changed as needed after switching tasks or when they were damaged or soiled. The prep cook touched the dirty handle on the faucet, then cooked sausage.
- Standing water was observed in the bottom of the reach-in cooler.
Bros Pizzeria and Bar at 2535 E. Bay Dr. in LARGO, 26 violations
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was not consumed or sold within seven days after opening and preparation. A stop sale was issued.
- The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
- A buildup of soiled material was found on the racks in the reach-in cooler, pizza prep area and shelves.
China Taste at 3967 Van Dyke Rd. #301 in Lutz, 26 violations
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked.
- The walk-in cooler shelves were soiled with encrusted food debris.
Cozy Oaks Restaurant at 1201 E. Orange St. in Lakeland, 27 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: burger 45°F, French toast 46°F, hash browns 46°F and ham 47°F.
- The hot water in the women’s restroom sink does not reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit. It tested at 68°F.
- A build-up of mold-like substance was found on the fan in the reach in cooler. Also, mold buildup was found on the interiors of reach in coolers gaskets.
The Getaway at 13090 Gandy Blvd. in St. Petersburg, 23 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cheese 47°F, vegetable burger 49°F, raw tuna 47°F, raw shrimp 48°F, raw mahi 45°F, raw calamari 51°F, cooked chicken wings 49°F, cooked shrimp 47°F, raw oysters 47°F, peeled boiled eggs 46°F, blue cheese 50°F, fish spread 51°F, fish spread 45°F and salsa 45°F.
- Raw shrimp was stored over ready-to-eat fish spread and shrimp ceviche over guacamole in the walk-in cooler.
- The cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
Takee Outee at 3408 E. Lake Rd. in Palm Harbor, 24 violations
- Dented cans were present. Four cans of hunts tomato sauce were heavily dented at the seams and one dented can of soy sauce was found. A stop sale was issued.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the walk-in cooler.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises, on under the triple sink and 2 inside the top door of the reach in cooler.
Lucky Dill at 4606 W. Boy Scout Blvd. in Tampa, 23 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked pasta 63°F, butter pats 75°F, Buttermilk bath 63°F and garlic oil 70°F.
- Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw shell eggs were stored over salsa.
- Raw/undercooked animal food was offered but the establishment has no written consumer advisory. Raw animal foods must be fully cooked prior to service. The menu offered undercooked burgers.
Sharks Bar & Grill at 1479 Belcher Rd. S. Ste. PQRS in LARGO, 26 violations
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 5 dry rodent droppings were found on the shelf above the freezer chest.
- An employee mopped the floor then put on gloves without washing their hands.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.