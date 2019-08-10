Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 29 to August 2

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report from WalletHub has dubbed Tampa as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States.

Considering the fact that in 2018, the pet food industry reached a $91 billion global value, and pets can add anywhere between a $227 to $2,000 cost per family annually, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 24 metrics.