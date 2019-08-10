Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 29 to August 2

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted July 29 to August 2.
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers at 2630 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, 45 violations
- Displayed food was not properly protected from contamination. The rack for pizza slices on the line had no sense guard and was exposed from pick up side.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cheese 54°F, meatballs 47°F, wings 48°F, Ham 50°F, sausage 52°F and feta 46°F.
- The wall in the dish-washing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.
West 82 at 9301 W. Fort Island Trail in Crystal River, 24 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut melon 69°F, cottage cheese 55°F, yogurt 55°F, cut tomatoes 48°F, chicken 48°F and shrimp 48°F.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One was found inside the gasket on the two-door cooler, one on top of the ice machine, one in the employees women’s room, one on the floor in the prep room, six on the bottom of the wheeled glass rack holder, five under the bus tub in the storage room, one on the shelf under the prep table with clean pots, and three live roaches under the glass rack in the storage area.
- The breakfast buffet has no sneeze-guards over the pastries, cut fruit, muffins, cottage cheese, yogurt, butter and salsa.
Alejandro’s Restaurant at 7380 Broad St. in Brooksville, 26 violations
- An employee touched a cell phone with gloves on and proceeded to open the reach-in cooler and grab food without changing gloves and washing their hands.
- There was the presence of insects on the premises. Ten small ants were crawling on the wall behind the tea urns, two small ants were crawling on the ice scoop stored on top of the soda boxes, eight ants were on the shelf under tea urns, two were crawling on the sweet tea urn and 5 ants were crawling on the wall behind the bar.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin.
4th Street Shrimp Store at 1006 4 St. N. in St. Petersburg, 24 violations
- Raw shrimp was stored over or with ready-to-eat fries in the reach-in freezer.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One live roach was found on the floor by prep area, six were found in the gap between the wall and floor next to reach-in freezer, 2 behind the reach-in cooler off the cook line and 8 between cove molding and wall behind ice cream chest freezer.
- Cooked crab and raw fish were not covered in the walk-in cooler.
Kytos Pastelitos at 3617 US19 Universal Blvd. in New Port Richey, 24 violations
- The hot steam table was lacking adequate sneeze-guards or other proper protection to prevent contamination.
- The soap dispenser at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room was not working.
- The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
Goody Goody Restaurant at 1601 W. Swann Ave. in Tampa, 26 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included sliced tomatoes 51°F, cheese 51°F, cut leafy greens 53°F, fish 49°F and egg yolk 49°F.
- The employee bathroom toilet was not clean.
- The large ice machine had a buildup of slime.
Red Lobster #0454 at 10500 E. Ulmerton Rd. #490 in Largo, 38 violations
- The cook handled raw fish then handled ready to eat fried foods with a glove change but no hand wash.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Pico de gallo 52°F, cut cabbage 57°F, corn salsa with cut tomato 52°F, chicken 45°F, fish 50°F, beef steak 47°F, cut leafy greens 48°F, cut tomato 50°F, shredded cheese 50°F and pre-bagged cut leafy greens 48°F.
- A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This included cut leafy greens and cut tomato at 50°F.
Bangkok Sushi at 16541 Pointe Village Dr. #101 in Lutz, 25 violations
- A dishwasher handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.
- The identity of food was misrepresented. Amber Jack was served as Yellow Tail on the menu.
- In-use utensils were stored in unclean water that was not above 135 degrees Fahrenheit.